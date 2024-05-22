Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Maui County aims to ban short-term vacation rental use for 7,000 homes, including about 2,200 in West Maui, under a recently enacted state law. A Page A1 story Tuesday reported that the 7,000 vacation rentals were all in West Maui.

>> The last name of Arisa Barcinas, an outreach associate for the environmental organization CRB Response, was misspelled in a Page A1 story Tuesday.

>> The Board of Water Supply pumped water from Nuuanu Reservoir last week to lessen risk that it would overflow. An Off the News item on Page A12 Tuesday said that the state pumped the water.