Letter: Hawaiian Airlines’ fee claims need an asterisk

Hawaiian is my favorite airline, but the author of a recent letter is right about their change fees (“Hawaiian Airlines not playing fair with fares,” Star-Advertiser May 18).

Recently I’ve found it necessary to change two flights to San Francisco. I had booked both trips online and I used the online chat feature (with a live agent) to make both changes. The first was smooth with no added fees. The second was also smooth, same flight the next day with the same seat assignments, but I had to pay $380 more per passenger — $760 for two of us. Maybe Hawaiian’s “no change fees” claim needs an asterisk and a disclaimer.

John Wythe White

Haleiwa

