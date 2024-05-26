Letter: Fervent belief can’t crack hard fossil fact

Regarding the recent letter labeling evolution as a false concept, an old adage comes to mind: “One is entitled to his own opinions but not to his own facts” (“Stop spending money on student radicalization,” Star-Advertiser, May 21). Whether one likes it or not, evolution is a fact and evidence abounds. The constant emergence of bacterial resistance in response to selection by antibiotics and the adaptive radiation of the Hawaiian honeycreepers are two obvious examples.

As for the claim that there are “no fossilized remains of simple life forms that we supposedly evolved from”; this claim is screamingly false. There are cyanobacteria fossils in Australia and Ontario. There are jellyfish fossils in the Burgess Shale of Canada.

Radicalization does not come from facts one doesn’t like. It may more likely come from giving equal validity to all opinions whether based on fact or fancy. The sincerity of the believer has nothing to do with the validity of the belief.

Gregory Wilson

Punchbowl

