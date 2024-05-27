Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD investigates fire at Makalapa Elementary School

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:25 a.m.

A Honolulu Fire Department investigator is looking into the origin and cause of a building fire Sunday night at Makalapa Elementary School.

HFD officials said they received a 911 call at 7:58 p.m. reporting the fire and responded with six units and 22 firefighters.

The first unit to arrive at 8:09 p.m. saw smoke and flames coming from a small, single-story wooden structure, according to an HFD summary for the incident.

Firefighters has the blaze under control at 8:12 p.m. and extinguished at 8:47 p.m., HFD said.

“All searches for occupants confirmed that there was no one in the building during the incident. Adjacent structures were searched to ensure the fire did not extend to other buildings,” the HFD summary said.

HFD officials said they will provide an update on the cause and a damage estimate once the investigation is completed.

