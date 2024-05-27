Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mike Tyson has medical issue on cross-country flight

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 11:15 a.m.

Sports Wire

Mike Tyson poses for a photo on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in September 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY SPORTS

Mike Tyson poses for a photo on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in September 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada,.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an “ulcer flare up” toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” his representatives told the Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson was flying from Miami to Los Angeles.

Tyson, 57, is scheduled to make his return to boxing in a bout with Jake Paul on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be streamed by Netflix.

The most recent fight for Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) came on Nov. 28, 2020, in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was on the undercard that night and knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson. Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005.

