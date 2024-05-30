Letter: Be honest on sacrifices needed for energy policy

In a recent letter, the author ended their well-written argument for the caretaking of our climate with a question: “Why stand in the way of progress?” (“Real cost of fossil fuels muddied by subsidies,” Star-Advertiser, May 24.) While I believe most fair-minded people welcome progress in the area of caring for our planet, in this case progress comes with the considerable pain of remarkably high energy costs and unpredictable energy sources.

Why not be more honest about the sacrifices we are asked to make in order to help the planet remain our hospitable host? A more forthright approach about the costs we will incur in helping the planet and our existence may go further than trying to convince me that an electric car emits zero emissions when its electricity most likely came from burning coal at the power plant or expensive solar equipment.

Many conservatives would be on board — but only by choice, not mandate.

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter