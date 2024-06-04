Letter: Anti-Israeli propaganda casts cloud over Gaza

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A letter on May 16 goes too far with falsehoods (“Israel using questionable justification for Gaza war,” Star-Advertiser).

The statement that Israelis “justify their actions by claiming they have every right to kill because they are God’s chosen” has no basis in fact. It echoes vile antisemitic propaganda like the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”

We can denounce the excesses of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, but the explicit justification for Israel’s military response is to eliminate Hamas, the terrorist organization ruling Gaza. Hamas’ founding document called for the elimination of Israel and defines Jews, not just the state of Israel, as the mortal enemy of Islam.

The writer calls the Israelis “aggressors” (ignoring the true aggression) and “animals.” The first step toward genocide is to define a group as subhuman.

David Monk

Kalama Valley

