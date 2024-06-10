Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Musk threatens Apple ban over OpenAI integration

REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON/FILE PHOTO Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on Thursday.
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on Thursday.

Elon Musk said today he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

“That is an unacceptable security violation,” the Tesla CEO said on a post on X.

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he said on the social media platform.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy “at the core” and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.

