The ultimate breakfast

Mature breadfruit, or ulu, is a great substitute for potatoes since it is readily grown here. It is available in the frozen section of almost every grocery store and so easy to use as it is already peeled and par-cooked.

Combined with bacon, onions and garlic, it turns crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. This breadfruit hash makes a perfect breakfast, with or without a fried egg.

Breadfruit Breakfast Hash

Ingredients:

• 1 large wedge of par-cooked, peeled breadfruit (ulu), defrosted if frozen

• 2 strips bacon, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

• 1/4 onion, chopped

• 1 clove garlic, sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• Optional: 2 tablespoons neutral oil

Directions:

Cut breadfruit into half-inch chunks. In a large skillet, add bacon and heat to high. After 5 minutes when bacon is almost crispy, add onion, garlic, pepper and breadfruit pieces. Continue cooking until breadfruit is browned, about 5-8 minutes. Add oil if needed. When all breadfruit bits are browned, transfer to a plate and eat alone or with a fried egg, ketchup or salsa.

Makes one hearty serving.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.