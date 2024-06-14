Letter: A vote for Trump is a vote against democracy

A recent letter writer implies that his choice for president is Donald Trump (“U.S. needs leaders who can make hard decisions,” Star-Advertiser, June 11). But Trump has demonstrated how he will make hard decisions on critical matters of public policy. He’ll choose autocracy over democracy, retribution and revenge over magnanimity, racial division over harmony, and conspiracy theories over science and facts.

His overriding purpose to regain the presidency is self-preservation; to avoid the consequences of his criminal actions that subverted the democratic institutions and values he had sworn to protect. He doesn’t care about anyone else, even his supporters, as he made clear to them in his sweltering Las Vegas rally; he just wants their votes and money.

I’ll take President Joe Biden’s record, personal integrity and democratic beliefs anytime over Trump’s negativism.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

