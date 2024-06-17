Honolulu Star-Advertiser

U.S. sues Adobe over subscription plan disclosures

By Jonathan Stempel / Reuters

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO
The U.S. government today sued Adobe, accusing the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms.

In a complaint filed in the San Jose, California, federal court, the government said Adobe failed to adequately disclose hefty early termination fees, sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars, when customers sign up for “annual, paid monthly” subscription plans.

The government said Adobe hides important terms in fine print and behind textboxes and hyperlinks, clearly discloses the fees only when subscribers try to cancel, and makes canceling an onerous and complicated process.

Today’s lawsuit seeks civil fines, an injunction and other remedies.

Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

