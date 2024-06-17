Letter: Biden is easy choice in matchup against Trump

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer put forth a straightforward, logical analysis of our choices in the coming election, but it seems they got their facts from Kellyanne Conway (“Simply put, Trump wins out in Biden comparison,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 12).

Donald Trump was admired only by thugs and dictators. Our allies and friends were abused and ignored. Trump nearly single-handedly destroyed the economy, losing more jobs than any president since Herbert Hoover. Joe Biden has rebuilt our relationship with our allies, promoted NATO and democracy, and given us the highest GDP and lowest unemployment in the world.

It is an awfully easy choice when Trump’s main goal is to stay out of prison.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

