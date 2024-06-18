Biden approves disaster declaration for Kauai flood event

The Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced the availability of federal disaster assistance for Kauai’s recovery efforts from severe storms from April 11 to 14.

President Joe Biden approved the major disaster declaration for Hawaii, unlocking federal funding for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by storms, flooding and landslides in Kauai County.

The funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis.

FEMA said federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

A strong, low-pressure system northwest of the state in mid-April brought intense rains and flooding across Kauai, damaging more than 170 residences and more than 25 businesses, according to county officials.

The county determined Niumalu Road Bridge to be unsafe for motorists after the flooding event, with permanent damage. It remains closed until further notice.

FEMA says Curtis Brown has been named federal coordinating officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.