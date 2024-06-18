Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Biden approves disaster declaration for Kauai flood event

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:50 a.m.

COURTESY OF COUNTY OF KAUAI A stretch of Wawae Road in Kalaheo on Kauai was closed in May because of erosion brought on by the April flooding event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced the availability of federal disaster assistance for Kauai’s recovery efforts from severe storms from April 11 to 14.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY OF COUNTY OF KAUAI

A stretch of Wawae Road in Kalaheo on Kauai was closed in May because of erosion brought on by the April flooding event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced the availability of federal disaster assistance for Kauai’s recovery efforts from severe storms from April 11 to 14.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced the availability of federal disaster assistance for Kauai’s recovery efforts from severe storms from April 11 to 14.

President Joe Biden approved the major disaster declaration for Hawaii, unlocking federal funding for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by storms, flooding and landslides in Kauai County.

The funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis.

FEMA said federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

A strong, low-pressure system northwest of the state in mid-April brought intense rains and flooding across Kauai, damaging more than 170 residences and more than 25 businesses, according to county officials.

The county determined Niumalu Road Bridge to be unsafe for motorists after the flooding event, with permanent damage. It remains closed until further notice.

FEMA says Curtis Brown has been named federal coordinating officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide