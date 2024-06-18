Letter: Memorial Day also about honoring values, family

Memorial Day is indeed in honor, remembrance and gratitude of the sacrifices of departed military service members (“Save Memorial Day for fallen service members,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 11). But it is also in honor of the fundamental values of country, freedom, privilege and family that all service members represent.

In that sense, as a veteran having lost friends and classmates, I give thanks also to all family members who serve in a myriad of capacities at home and in communities.

The “In Memoriam” the letter suggests as an addition in the paper is already present in spirit. Many families enjoy their lives in keeping with the hopes and wishes of those departed and fallen — and those who continue to give us their gift of service to flag and country.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter