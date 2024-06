Veterans for Peace members held signs in their stand against the U.S. involvement in the Israeli invasion of Gaza during a rally on May 25 in Sheboygan, Wis.

In response to the letter “Antiwar protesters mere pawns of foreign parties” (Star-Advertiser, June 13): The second paragraph says in Gaza, Hamas seeks to annihilate Israel. The reality is Hamas, back in 2007, was elected to represent Palestinians in Gaza. Since then there have been four Hamas- Israeli conflicts, plus the current conflict where civilian homes were destroyed and people were killed by the Israeli Defense Forces. With each conflict there were limits placed by Israel: no food and water; no electricity; and no fuel. These are ingredients of extermination. Palestinians want a one-state solution: Access to clean water and proper nutrition, and free passage throughout the region. “From the river to the sea” does not mean complete extermination of Israel. Palestinians want equal rights in a country and Israel claims to be the only democracy in the Middle East. What could be so difficult wanting basic rights?

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

