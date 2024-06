The bus stop along Keeaumoku Street, where a 32-year-old male Walmart employee was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife on Saturday evening.

A 32-year-old Walmart employee was stabbed on Keeaumoku Street Saturday evening; and five men, ages 22 to 34, suffered injuries after an incident outside an Ala Moana area bar early Sunday. Both cases were investigated by police as attempted murders.

Fourteen homicides were reported in Honolulu so far this year, compared with eight at this time in 2023; four of this year’s homicides were in a Manoa family tragedy perpetrated by the father in their home. Any incidence of street violence is concerning, but it’s not evident that Honolulu’s streets are becoming more dangerous. Most Oahu major crime categories have been trending down, though assaults involving weapons are up. Be careful out there.