Suspect identified in stabbing of 5 men outside Ala Moana nightclub

Honolulu police are seeking cooperation from five men who were stabbed on a rooftop parking lot following a fight at Mystique Bar and Lounge in the Ala Moana area at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The men, who are between the ages of 22 and 34, were stabbed with either a knife or a broken bottle and were taken to area hospitals in personal vehicles. The condition of the men is not immediately known because they are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police have identified a suspect in the case.

The victims did not receive care at the scene because they were gone by the time EMS arrived, according to a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson.

An “altercation occurred in the Ala Moana Area between several people,” according to an HPD description of the incident released Monday.

Police said, “… several victims and bystanders are not willing to help further this investigation.”

The attempted murder investigation is ongoing.