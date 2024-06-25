Letter: HOLO bus card program a learning opportunity

A recent letter noted that the Department of Education funds HOLO cards for students during the school year (“HOLO bus card issues are affecting students,” Star-Advertiser, June 21). What does DOE and the rest of the population who pay for these cards get in return for student rides?

Students who receive this freebie should do daily work at their respective campuses such as tutoring, cleanup of school grounds, cleanup of buses or community service. This is a great time to teach children there is no free ride in life. DOE could also give up its frequent raises to fund the effort.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter