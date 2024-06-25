Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Diamond Head has the most calls for those needing assistance

By Nina Wu

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, visitors are seen coming down the Diamond Head Summit Trail. The popular tourist attraction had the most rescues on Oahu from Jan. 1 to April 30 and was second in 2023 and first in 2022.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The hike at Diamond Head Summit Trail has a high volume of daily hikers who are mostly out-of-state visitors who might not be prepared, fit or adapted to Honolulu’s hot and humid climate. Above, the Diamond Head Visitor Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

