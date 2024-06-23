2 hikers are rescued from Koko Head Crater Trail

Two hikers were airlifted to safety this afternoon after experiencing difficulty navigating the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai.

A 65-year-old female was not feeling well and was unable to descend the trail on her own. Honolulu Fire Department personnel, who received a 911 call at 12:49 p.m., arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:03 p.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and performed basic life support treatment. The hiker was then safely airlifted to the nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 1:44 p.m. Soon after, the hiker’s husband began having difficulty descending the trail and was airlifted to the same landing zone and transferred to EMS at 1:53 p.m.

HFD had arrived at the trail with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 12:56 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot. The second-arriving unit secured a nearby landing zone in preparation for air operations.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.