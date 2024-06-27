Letter: Facts needed to back up claims about HPD action

A recent letter writer said the Honolulu Police Department suffers from “problems with false accusations and arrests” without relating the source of the information which initiated those feelings (“Police should do more to enhance public trust,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). They also failed to relate how interactions with HPD, like being citied or arrested, impacts mental health.

As a former neighborhood board member, I recommend those with similar feelings attend their local neighborhood board meeting, where they can be briefed by first responders and arrange to meet with someone from HPD. While I have no current data, I can’t recall any report, regardless of source, demonstrating that HPD made an arrest unless a crime had been witnessed by the officer or the officer was given an arrest warrant issued by a court of law.

Carl L. Jacobs

Waimalu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter