A simple summer dish

In southern Europe, especially Spain and Italy, a common pairing is white beans and sardines. It’s a convenient summer dish as you only open two cans — the already-cooked beans and the sardines.

Cannellini beans are creamy with a mild, pleasant taste. Buy the best tinned fish you can with whatever seasonings you like: plain, lemon or spicy.

The dish is only flavored with oil, salt and pepper, so use the most flavorful olive oil you can find. No cooking is required; just assembly.

Top with fresh herbs and hot sauce, if you want a kick. Serve as a side dish or with slices of good bread or crackers as an easy pupu. This is a perfect, easy-to-assemble dish for summer.

White Beans with Sardines

Ingredients:

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon flaky salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 (4.2-ounce) can sardines, seasoned or plain, drained

• 1 tablespoon minced dill, or mint, basil or parsley

• Optional: hot sauce

Directions:

In a bowl, mix the beans, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Arrange sardines on top and garnish with herbs, and hot sauce if desired. Serve as is or with bread or crackers.

Makes a side dish for 1-2.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.