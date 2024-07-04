Hawaii Island sees jump in roadway deaths

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the first six months of 2024, state officials counted 45 deadly collisions on Hawaii island roads, including a head-on collision in North Kona.

Hawaii island police launched a negligent homicide investigation into the Friday collision that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, there were 45 traffic-related deaths statewide, compared with about 46 during the same period in 2023, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Transportation.

Hawaii County is having a particularly deadly year on its roads, with 19 fatal collisions so far, about twice the number of 10 recorded during the same time last year.

In the Kona collision, a 40-year-old Hilo woman driving a Subaru Forester crossed the double-solid, yellow line in an attempt to pull over onto the opposite shoulder. She collided head-on with an Acura sedan driven by Alvin Godfrey Castro III — the 21-year-old who was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Traffic Services Section reviewed all updated crashes, according to a news release, and found 498 major crashes so far this year, compared with 429 the same time last year, a 16% increase. Some crashes resulted in multiple deaths, police said.

The highest number is usually on the most populated island of Oahu, which came in second place with a total of 14 traffic fatalities. Honolulu County had an unusually low count of fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants — just one, to date.

DOT said a man that died in a solo car crash in March was not counted because he died more than 30 days after the collision.

Honolulu, however, recorded five pedestrian deaths, five motorcyclist/moped deaths and three bicyclist deaths on Oahu so far this year. The pedestrians ranged in age from 37 to 88.

One of the motorcyclists was a juvenile, who on June 4 crashed on Kalania­naole Highway near the Ulupii Street intersection in Kailua. Police said he was speeding when he traveled over a speed hump, lost control, and was thrown into a guardrail.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The bicyclist fatalities includes Alan Margol, 66, of Honolulu, who was riding in a Kalakaua Avenue bike lane in Waikiki when he collided with a parked car’s rear passenger door.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

The Hawaii Bicycling League expressed concern, saying that based on Honolulu police’s description of events, the driver appeared to carelessly stop in a place not designated for dropping a passenger off.

Honolulu police said an investigation is ongoing for the fatal collision that took the lives of two bicyclists in Ewa Beach, and that no additional information is being released at this time.

On March 24, a driver who lost control of his car plowed into two bicyclists — later identified as Naomi Mayer, 62, and James Rowland, 75, of Ewa Beach — as they crossed Fort Weaver Road in a crosswalk.

The two were heading toward a pedestrian island in a crosswalk when they were hit. Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rowland was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died.

The three bicyclist fatalities recorded so far this year is even with the number recorded at this time last year, according to DOT records.

The number of pedestrian fatalities statewide, however, increased to 15, three more than at the same time last year. Four were homeless individuals, according to DOT.

The Maui Police Department on Monday said with the public’s help, officers arrested Stacia Hoopii Sardella, 30, of Wailuku on suspicion of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Jesus Mettao, 57, was reportedly lying in the roadway when the driver of a red sedan ran over him during an early-morning hit-and-run on Lono Avenue in Kahului on May 27. The driver did not stop to render aid.

Mettao, who was known to frequent the Kahului area, died at the scene.

Sardella has been released, pending MPD’s investigation.

Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii island police plan to continue DUI roadblocks and patrols this summer.

Honolulu police are setting up impaired driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu through Aug. 31, including the Fourth of July holiday.

Hawaii island police said historically, the Fourth of July sees an increase in impaired driving crashes.

“Hawaii Police Department will be out in force this Fourth of July to ensure our roads stay safe,” said Torey Keltner, Traffic Services Program Manager. “Please do your part and drive safely so everyone makes it home alive.”

Traffic-related deaths in Hawaii

Jan. 1 to June 30, 2024

>> State: 16 motor vehicle occupants; 15 pedestrians; 11 motorcycle/moped operators; 3 bicyclists

>> Hawaii County: 12 motor vehicle occupants; 4 pedestrians; 3 motorcyclists

>> Honolulu County: 1 motor vehicle occupant; 5 pedestrians; 5 motorcycle/moped operators*; 3 bicyclists

>> Maui County: 1 motor vehicle ocuppant, 4 pedestrians; 3 motorcyclists

>> Kauai County: 2 motor vehicle occupants; 2 pedestrians

*Includes an e-bike

Source: Hawaii Department of Transportation

Fourth of July

Celebrate today’s holiday safely using these tips

>> Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

>> Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out.

>> If you have been drinking, use a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

>> If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police to report it or call 911. You could save a life.

>> If you’re hosting a gathering, provide plenty of nonalcoholic beverages to support designated drivers.

>> Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence: If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

>> Buckle up: Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against crashes.

Source: Maui, Hawaii Police Department