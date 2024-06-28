Kailua-Kona man, 21, dies in head-on collision on Hawaii island

A 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man died in two-vehicle collision in North Kona early today, according to Hawaii island police.

Police said officers responded after 4:47 a.m. to a reported collision on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 190), north of the 23-mile marker.

An investigation found that a southbound green 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by a 40-year-old Hilo woman, crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a northbound silver 2000 Acura Integra sedan, driven by a man, who was later identified as Alvin Godfrey Castro III. Castro was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m., according to a police report.

Officers determined that the Hilo woman was attempting to pull over onto the opposite shoulder of the roadway because there was no shoulder on the makai side.

The Subaru driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment where she remains hospitalized, police said.

Hawaii island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, extension 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is Hawaii island’s 20th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.