United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff

A United Airlines jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles, it said today, months after a similar incident at the carrier involving a Boeing jet.

The United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200, safely landed in Denver after losing one wheel on takeoff, the carrier said in an emailed statement.

“We are investigating what caused this event” United said, adding there were no reported injuries on the aircraft or on the ground.

Boeing in an emailed response said it had ended production of the 757 in 2004.

In March, United’s Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air following takeoff from San Francisco.