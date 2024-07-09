A summery salad

Fresh bulbs of anise-flavored fennel are thinly sliced and served with fresh oranges in this summer salad. Keep the fronds that top the bulbs, as they resemble dill and add a beautiful look and taste to this simple dish. Oranges are cut, either in segments or in thin rounds, and olive oil, red wine vinegar (or any other vinegar), salt and pepper are added to make this no-cooking-needed salad. Served at room temperature or cold, this is a useful dish to make ahead of time for home entertaining or for a picnic.

Fennel and Orange Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 large bulb fennel, keep fronds

• 1 teaspoon kosher or flaky salt

• 1 orange

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Slice fennel bulb as thinly as possible, discarding hard core. Use a mandoline slicer or slice using a knife. Keep about 1 heaping tablespoon of fennel fronds for garnish. Place in a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Cut off orange rind and either cut into segments or into thin, round circles. It may help to use a serrated knife. Place on thinly sliced fennel with any orange juices. Drizzle with olive oil, vinegar and sprinkle pepper. Garnish with wispy fronds. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Makes about 2-3 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.