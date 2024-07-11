Letter: No need to waste money on PR, just end Skyline

Utter nonsense has befallen our confused Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation management. A wise writer called it “putting lipstick on a pig” (“PR for HART board is putting lipstick on a pig,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 8).

For 10 years they have managed to misdesign, misconstruct and mispresent that mess, and not a single dollar could conceivably put anything straight. Definitely not PR. If they still have $100,000 to throw out, they should first fill our most pressing need: shelter for our deprived homeless. It is not part of our cultural upbringing to let some of our kane and wahine sleep unprotected in the rain on our sidewalks. It is morally offensive and unsightly.

Just bring the whole HART project to an end.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

