In today’s digital world of impersonal websites and social media, it was quite heartening to see some old-fashioned, face-to-face campaigning going on. Such was the case at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center on Wednesday, where some two dozen election candidates — veterans and newbies alike — mixed it up in a candidates fair, talking with constituents and giving away “vote for me” tchotchkes. Taking the time for meet-and-greets is important, and can certainly make the difference between a win or loss, especially in a hotly contested race.