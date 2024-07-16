Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Vice President Harris, Vance speak as debate date in question

By Trevor Hunnicutt / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:38 p.m.

Election 2024Election: NationalPolitics

REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT / JULY 13 Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two to depart on campaign travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT / JULY 13

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two to depart on campaign travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE / JULY 15 Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance arrives for Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE / JULY 15

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance arrives for Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc.

REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT / JULY 13 Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two to depart on campaign travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE / JULY 15 Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance arrives for Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc.

WASHINGTON >> Vice President Kamala Harris has asked former President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, to join an Aug. 13 debate hosted by CBS, a Biden-Harris campaign official said on Tuesday.

Harris asked in a voicemail to Vance after his selection as Trump’s vice-presidential pick on Monday.

The two candidates spoke on Tuesday, the person said, but their teams still had not agreed to debate terms.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Biden campaign did not comment.

The Democratic vice president had previously accepted terms for a CBS debate on either July 23 or Aug. 13, while Trump’s campaign had sought a debate on Fox News that President Joe Biden’s camp had said they would not accept.

The July date for a CBS debate is now off the table, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“I think he’d be more than happy to go forward with the debate,” said Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, referring to Vance.

“And I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t. I think it’s important. You know, we’ve traditionally always had a VP debate. We’d love to see it.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide