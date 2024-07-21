Letter: Rush hour reveals many Skyline merits

The rail is a mass transit resource for commuters, it isn’t an amusement park ride. Having free rides on a weekend would not provide commuters the experience they’d need to improve their rush-hour commute (“No PR firm needed, let Skyline promote itself,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 16). Commuting by rail requires planning and timing during rush hour, which you’re not going to find on a weekend pleasure ride.

Time and energy are saved with mass transit, plus it lowers wear and tear on our vehicles. Moreover, there is greater safety and the ability to do other things during the commute (read, work or rest). Those benefits don’t exist while you’re driving in stop-and-go traffic for over an hour. I’m not saying there should be free rides during rush hour on weekdays, but giving free rides on weekends won’t provide an accurate picture of most work commutes.

Bill Yamanaka

Kaneohe

