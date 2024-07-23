Letter: Trump does not reflect American principles

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With so much at stake in the upcoming presidential election, a letter writer recently said he pines for Donald Trump to “return to the White House and restore commonsense traditional family values to our country” (“Stand up for traditional American principles,” Star-Advertiser, May 24).

Regardless of political leanings, how can anyone equate a twice-divorced, philandering, dictator-hugging, racist narcissist to “traditional American principles”? Yikes, my hair is on fire!

Miles Baidack

Hawaii Kai

