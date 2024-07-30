Letter: Trump has experience to lead, Harris does not

Regarding Donald Trump, he’s the proven choice. I will definitely vote for him. Kamala Harris may be a woman, but it’s just not the “Time for a woman to sit in the Oval Office” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 28). She has shown herself totally incapable of this responsibility. It’s a serious, irreversible decision, and she is so inexperienced does not reflect any common sense. We appreciate our ladies but this challenge for president needs to be held by the experienced Trump.

How many more families need to see their families killed by selfish criminals? Please use wisdom. Think about our country’s security, look at the truth. Please don’t vote for a candidate just because she likes to chuckle. Trump has shown knowledge, peace and success.

Janet Shimizu

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter