Letter: For Trump, experience is not necessarily a positive

The ridiculous proposition has been made that Donald Trump deserves a vote because of his vast “executive experience” as president (“Trump is best of two bad presidential candidates,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 26). What experience, exactly? The experience of telling people to swallow bleach during the pandemic? The experience of telling people COVID-19 wasn’t real when thousands were dying every day? Maybe the writer is referring to the experience of throwing 3- and 4-year-old children into cages and not feeding them or giving them clean clothing?

No, thank you.

I will vote for the “inexperienced” Kamala Harris, who brought crime down in California when she was attorney general, and wrote actual legislation in the U.S. Senate. That kind of inexperience sits well with me.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

