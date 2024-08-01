Letter: A Harris-Kasich pairing could be winning ticket

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer suggested the Democratic Party present “the unorthodox presidential ticket of a mixed party pairing of Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney” (“Considering a better U.S. and its place in the world,” Star-Advertiser, July 23).

How would a ticket of Harris and John Kasich sound? In my political fantasy, Kasich would actually be drafted as the head of the ticket. To me, the socially moderate/fiscally conservative Kasich would be the perfect leader for our times. Too bad the Republican Party didn’t have the sense to nominate him in 2016.

Paul Campbell

Waipahu

