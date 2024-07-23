Letter: Considering a better U.S. and its place in the world

To the Democratic Party: Please consider presenting the unorthodox presidential ticket of a mixed party pairing of Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney. They are both extraordinary women of a rainbow of ethnicities with stellar records of patriotism and service of the highest level to those that they have served.

To the Republican Party: Please consider returning to the party of Lincoln and the integrity that it represents. It is the cornerstone of democracy, which is presently lacking.

To America: Please be aware that we are connected to all people on this planet and are part of a world community. As the Hawaiian culture exemplifies, we have a kuleana (responsibility, obligation, privilege) to be balanced, productive and positive members of the world community. Malama ka Honua.

Brian Shimabukuro

Kaneohe

