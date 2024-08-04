Letter: U.S. education should not be indoctrination

Regarding a recent letter (“Keep anti-American ideologies out of school,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 1): When people write about education and limiting it to one particular viewpoint or excluding independent thinking, it reveals that they do not understand what education is trying to accomplish. American education is not indoctrination. It should be about exposing students to different views. What does “American ideology” cover? Is it teaching that America is the greatest country in the world, but ignoring 400 years of racial discrimination or ignoring how Hawaii became a state?

I was in a recent discussion in which I was told that Democrats are “socialist communists.” My question about the basic tenets of communist philosophy was greeted with silence, so I asked for a definition of socialism and was told, “I don’t know.”

Limiting education to “American ideology” without a better definition of what that covers must be described for what it really is: narrow-mindedness.

Edward B. Hanel, Jr.

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter