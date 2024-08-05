Letter: FDR and modern Dems certainly not socialist

It is laughable that even in 2024 Republicans are still calling Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Democrats socialists (“Trump is only hope to put U.S. back on top,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 2). If anything, FDR’s New Deal saved capitalism from itself. Maximizing profits while minimizing costs leads to wages so low that eventually consumers do not have enough money to buy what is being produced, threatening an economic collapse. New Deal policies enabled workers to be able to raise their own pay to prevent such a catastrophe.

Wray Jose

Manoa

