Letter: Trump is a charlatan, not a natural-born leader

In response to a letter several days ago suggesting that Donald Trump is a born leader, I pose several questions (“Trump proves he is a natural-born leader,” Star-Advertiser, July 21). Are natural-born leaders pathological liars? Do they try to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in a democratic nation? Do they aspire to learn from dictators in countries with suppressive and corrupt regimes? Do they ask state officials to “find” votes to change the result of a fair election? And do they sit by when the nation’s capital is besieged by a mob? I venture that the definition of a leader is very different.

These actions portray a well-tuned charlatan and scammer who has convinced an unwitting number of people in our country about his good intentions.

Alan White

Kailua

