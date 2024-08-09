Letter: Study history of Zionism to understand Gaza war

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City on Aug. 3.

A recent letter (“One murder does not erase Gaza injustice,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4) opposing a scholarly and accurate survey of past and current events in the Holy Land (“History shows Israel’s critics won’t be silenced,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 1) is not even clever. The author attempts to manipulate reasonable people’s minds by bashing early- 20th century Jew Jacob Israel de Haan’s sexual orientation.

That won’t work.

De Haan became, by witness, opposed to the early Zionism that has metastasized into a sadistically horrific, decades-long colonial Zionist pogrom directed at the hapless indigenous Palestinians.

The author writes of injustice as if the Israelis have a patent on it — so wrong!

Readers, please update yourselves on the untold injustice of the soon-10-months-and-running Zionist genocidal fury in Gaza (and increasingly in the West Bank) and just say no to the author’s argument and similar hasbara (propagandistic) nonsense.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

