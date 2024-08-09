Off the news: Damien targeted in whistle-blower lawsuit

Damien Memorial School is being shaken by a whistle-blower lawsuit filed on Aug. 2 by its former president, Arnold Laanui Jr. The ousted official, hired in 2022, alleges he was fired because he uncovered incidents of embezzlement, fraud and failure to pay taxes, payments to players from alumni that violated terms of federal Title IX and of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu, and sex involving a minor on campus.

“Our students’ safety and education are and continue to be Damien Memorial School’s highest priority,” the school responded, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser. “Allegations will be responded to through the legal process.”