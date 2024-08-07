Damien School: Taking ex-president’s allegations seriously

Damien Memorial School has reviewed the allegations made by its former president Arnold Laanui Jr. and “is taking them seriously,” according to a statement from the school to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“Our students’ safety and education are and continue to be Damien Memorial School’s highest priority. The allegations will be responded to through the legal process as the school continues its commitment to providing a Catholic education that reflects the values of Saint Damien, Saint Marianne, and the Blessed Edmund Rice,” read the statement.

It is not immediately known if the school has launched internal investigations or referred any of Laanui’s allegations to law enforcement.

On Friday, Laanui filed a whistle blower lawsuit in Oahu Circuit Court alleging his firing was not for cause but for uncovering alleged illegal financial management, failure to pay taxes, a football player group sex scandal and payments to players from alumni.

Laanui is an attorney, Damien alum and former special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Laanui was hired on July 1, 2022, on a three-year contract, and said that during his tenure he “witnessed several suspected violations of law which he reported to the Damien Board and the Christian Brothers, including but not limited to: group sex on campus involving a minor; fraud; violations of Title IX and Interscholastic League of Honolulu recruiting rules; and embezzlement,” the complaint alleges.

The complaint names The Congregation of Christian Brothers of Hawaii Inc., doing business as Damien Memorial School, for “wrongfully terminating his employment in retaliation for complaining about violations of law.”

The Edmund Rice Christian Brothers North America is the umbrella organization that helps oversee Damien and schools in the U.S. and Canada from its headquarters in Elizabeth, New Jersey.