Waikiki hotel workers represented by Local 5 turned out to vote on Thursday at the Hibiscus Room at the Ala Moana Hotel.

When it comes to working relations, authorization for a labor strike signals frustration over a non-meeting of minds. Now, unionized Hawaii workers for seven major hotels have expressed such frustration, voting 94% to strike if negotiations fail.

Topmost concerns for the Unite Here Local 5 workers: higher wages and reversing staffing cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. While hotel profits have increased, the unions says, staffing per occupied room remains down. One major hotelier hopes “a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached without a strike.” That’s the hope, for all.