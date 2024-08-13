Letter: Harris did her job as VP, will be good president

Wait, what? Kamala Harris is odd (“The GOP isn’t weird; it’s Harris who is odd,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 4)? Vice President Harris is an ordinary American. Because she sees people of all “persuasions” as equal under the laws of our country, she is us. The White House, to which RuPaul and those of his “persuasion” were invited, is our house and, thus, their house.

The oddity is ascribing to Harris responsibilities that are not hers. Her assignment was to stem the tide of immigration from Central American countries, not solving the problem of illegal border crossings. She did that job, and she did her job as the person next in line to the presidency.

The future of our country will be bright under a Harris administration.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

