Letter: Vance ‘cat lady’ remark still biting after defense

A recent letter to the editor sought to clarify JD Vance’s statement about miserable, childless cat ladies (“Vance ‘cat lady’ comment was taken out of context,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7). Apparently the writer heard or read Usha Vance’s explanation, defending her husband’s comments.

So, Vance did not mean all childless women are miserable, just the ones who are childless by choice. Apparently, those who are childless due to reasons beyond their control are happy, per Mrs. Vance and the letter writer.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

