But first, banh mi

One of the best dishes from Vietnam is banh mi, the country’s take on a French sandwich. Now that delicious pickled vegetables made by Ba-Le Sandwich Shop are sold in almost every grocery store (in the refrigerated section near kimchi), you can make your own at home.

Buy French bread, in the shape called baguette, spread with a rich mayonnaise, such as the Kewpie brand, then layer cucumber slices and those pickled veggies. Add your favorite protein, such as shredded rotisserie chicken, slices of ham, pate, firm tofu or avocado. Toast the bread if you want the bread crunchy, assemble and enjoy. Usually sprigs of cilantro also grace the sandwich. For those who like spicy, add Sriracha. This recipe is an easy breakfast, lunch or dinner for you and your family.

Easy Banh Mi

Ingredients:

• 6-inch baguette

• 3 slices ham, substitute avocado, chicken, firm tofu or pate

• 1/2 cup drained Vietnamese pickled carrots and daikon

• 4 inches cucumber

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• Optional: Sriracha hot sauce

• Cilantro sprigs as garnish

Directions:

Slice the baguette lengthwise. Warm or toast bread if not fresh. Spread mayonnaise on both sides. Fold ham slices in half and place on sandwich. Slice cucumber into coins and place on ham. Top with pickled vegetables and hot sauce, if using. Garnish with cilantro.

Serves one.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.