Kahului man, 47, arrested in blast investigation

Maui Police Department officers arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man Saturday in connection with the discovery of a series of improvised explosive devices, one of which detonated and took out a sport utility vehicle in Pukalani on Thursday.

Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested Saturday in the ongoing investigation on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log.

Dumaran was taken into federal custody by the FBI and is being held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu. He has 30 prior state convictions, including for felony promotion of a dangerous drug, and misdemeanor terroristic threatening and domestic violence.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community, we actively continue to investigate the Improvised Explosive Device incident that occurred in Pukalani (Thursday),” said Alana K. Pico, an MPD spokesperson, in a statement Monday to the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser. “The Maui Police Department understands the concerns this may raise and wants to assure the public that every possible measure is being taken to safeguard our residents and visitors as we work diligently with our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough investigation. As of this time, to not compromise the investigation, we are unable to share investigative details. However, we anticipate to be releasing information in the near future. The safety of our community is our top priority.”

On Thursday night an improvised explosive device detonated in a trash can, shattering the windows and piercing the driver’s-side doors of a sport utility vehicle passing near it in Pukalani.

On Thursday an IED went off a little more than six hours after the FBI and MPD issued a joint statement asking for witnesses and information about explosive devices found in Kahului and Pukalani.

Maui police Friday night evacuated areas of Wailuku and closed streets in connection with the investigation and search for the unidentified bomber, but later said a stolen car they searched had nothing to do with the bombing case.

In a statement released Friday, the FBI and MPD said Thursday’s blast “was caused by an improvised explosive device, which had been placed in a nearby trash receptacle. The explosion struck a passing vehicle.”

Police officers and FBI agents have identified and collected “several IEDs which vary in size and shape, and has rendered them safe.”

The FBI does not provide “updates on active investigations,” according to a statement to the Star-­Advertiser from the FBI’s Honolulu Division.

“This would include describing investigative steps we may or may not have taken, interviews we may or may not have conducted, and information we may or may not have learned,” read the statement. “To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, at this time, I cannot share details of the ongoing process. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.”

On Monday, Maui police asked all residents to “remain vigilant.”

MPD also asked the public to:

>> Promptly report any suspicious activities that could present a threat to public safety.

Suspicious objects

>> If you see something out of place on the road:

>> Do not touch, drive over or approach it for any reason.

>> If possible, keep others away from the area.

>> Call 911 immediately to report the object.

“Your vigilance is crucial in keeping our community safe. Every observation, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation,” Pico said. “We thank the community for their cooperation and vigilance.”