Letter: Put politicians’ pay raise proposals up for vote

A recent letter writer remarks that politicians only know you when there is an election for which they are running for office (“City Council should respond to scrutiny,” Star-Advertiser, July 28). Since they need our vote to be elected, they act like they are interested in what is important for their constituents but hardly ever do what’s best for their communities.

The writer’s issue with the pay raise is valid. Since we vote for politicians to hold office, why not let the voters decide if they should get a raise? There are referendums that the voters must decide on ballots — why not let pay raises be one them? It should apply not only to City and County politicians, but state representatives also. If they feel their pay is too low, find another job. You chose to do public service — so do it or leave.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter