Letter: Be courteous to bicyclists sharing road with cars

To the reader who suggested hitting a bicyclist is “a nightmare for car drivers,” I would like to assure you it is a bigger worry to the cyclist (“More bicycle regulation needed for city streets,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 17). Also, if I wanted to get off my bicycle and walk it on the sidewalk, why would I be on a bicycle in the first place?

Please be courteous to bicycles on the road; they are also vehicles. Or maybe help us get our own lanes so drivers can be unhindered in their quest for speed? Being an advocate for separate lanes, more bicycle parking (safe lock-up areas) and more bicycle-specific signaling will be helpful to car drivers because it frees up road and parking space for cars.

Codi Wong

Kakaako

