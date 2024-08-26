Hurricane Gilma strengthens as it approaches Central Pacific

Hurricane Gilma has slightly intensified, with maximum sustained winds now reaching 105 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 5 a.m. today, Gilma was centered about 1,220 miles east of Hilo, moving west at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The hurricane is expected to maintain a westward to west-northwestward motion over the next several days, with a slight increase in forward speed anticipated by late Tuesday, weather officials said. While some weakening is forecast during the coming days, Gilma is still projected to remain a hurricane as it crosses into the Central Pacific basin on Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from Gilma’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach out as far as 80 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hone, located about 240 miles west-southwest of Honolulu and 205 miles south-southwest of Lihue as of 5 a.m., is moving west at 13 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. With maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, Hone is expected to continue on this path, moving away from the main Hawaiian Islands and passing well north of Johnston Island by Tuesday night.

Gradual weakening of the storm is anticipated over the next few days, weather officials said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Hone’s center.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Hector, located about 1,080 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, has also shown signs of strengthening.

As of 5 a.m., Hector was located about 1,990 miles east-southeast of Hilo and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 10 mph, the NHC said. The storm is expected to follow a westward to west-northwestward track over the next few days, with some slight additional strengthening possible.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Hector’s center.

Residents are advised to monitor updates, although both Gilma and Hector are expected to remain far from the islands, and Hone is moving away.

The islands will see more typical breezy tradewinds today with clouds and showers mostly over windward and mauka areas, according to the National Weather Service.