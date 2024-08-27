Tropical cyclones coming to Hawaii at peak of season
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
Above is the five-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Hector.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Michael Thulen took a picture Sunday amid gray skies from the lookout at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as Hurricane Hone churned offshore of the isles.
New York Times
Thousands of customers were without power Sunday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. High surf caused the closures of beach parks on Hawaii island.
New York Times
Floodwaters flowed Sunday through the Bayfront soccer complex in Hilo as a result of heavy rain from Hurricane Hone.
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
Above, is the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Gilma.