Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Tropical cyclones coming to Hawaii at peak of season

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:41 p.m.

Editors' PicksWeather

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Above is the five-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Hector.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Above is the five-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Hector.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Michael Thulen took a picture Sunday amid gray skies from the lookout at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as Hurricane Hone churned offshore of the isles.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, Michael Thulen took a picture Sunday amid gray skies from the lookout at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as Hurricane Hone churned offshore of the isles.

New York Times Thousands of customers were without power Sunday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. High surf caused the closures of beach parks on Hawaii island.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

New York Times

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. High surf caused the closures of beach parks on Hawaii island.

New York Times Floodwaters flowed Sunday through the Bayfront soccer complex in Hilo as a result of heavy rain from Hurricane Hone.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

New York Times

Floodwaters flowed Sunday through the Bayfront soccer complex in Hilo as a result of heavy rain from Hurricane Hone.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Above, is the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Gilma.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Above, is the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Gilma.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Above is the five-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Hector.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Michael Thulen took a picture Sunday amid gray skies from the lookout at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as Hurricane Hone churned offshore of the isles.
New York Times Thousands of customers were without power Sunday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. High surf caused the closures of beach parks on Hawaii island.
New York Times Floodwaters flowed Sunday through the Bayfront soccer complex in Hilo as a result of heavy rain from Hurricane Hone.
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Above, is the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Gilma.