Tropical cyclones coming to Hawaii at peak of season

Floodwaters flowed Sunday through the Bayfront soccer complex in Hilo as a result of heavy rain from Hurricane Hone.

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. High surf caused the closures of beach parks on Hawaii island.

Above, Michael Thulen took a picture Sunday amid gray skies from the lookout at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as Hurricane Hone churned offshore of the isles.

As Tropical Storm Hone moves away from the Hawaiian Islands, two more tropical cyclones — Hurricane Gilma and Tropical Storm Hector — are approaching, though their impacts might not be as severe.

According to Ian Morrison, a meteorologist with the Honolulu National Weather Serv­ice, having three tropical cyclones around the islands simultaneously is not unheard of.

“In the East Pacific, conditions are favorable for hurricanes to form,” he explained. “And with our tradewinds pushing these storms westward, it’s not unusual to see this kind of setup.”

Morrison also noted that the increased activity is due to this time of year being the peak of hurricane season. In the Pacific, hurricane season typically spans from June to the end of November.

“We’re at the peak of hurricane season right now, and we are seeing an uptick in storms,” he said. “Both Gilma and Hector are supposed to weaken before reaching Hawaii, and could bring some humidity and enhanced showers as the remnants move through the islands.”

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Gilma was about 1,100 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, moving west at 12 mph, and was expected to reach the islands by Friday or Saturday. Meanwhile, Hector was about 1,900 miles east of Hilo and closer to Baja California, positioned 1,100 miles to the southwest.

Morrison said that by the time Gilma reaches the islands, “it will no longer be a hurricane or storm, but rather something like a tropical depression, which significantly reduces the winds, but it will still carry a lot of moisture.”

The primary concern with Gilma’s effects is increased rainfall, which could lead to higher humidity or potential flooding, although the extent of the impact remains uncertain. Forecasters estimate that Gilma will reach the islands by Friday or Saturday.

On the other hand, Hector is expected to approach the islands starting next week. It is projected to weaken significantly as it moves westward, likely resulting in minimal impact on the islands, apart from some increased humidity.

Hone, which arrived on Hawaii island on Friday, has moved south of the islands and had weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm by Sunday.

Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, reported that Hone caused “large, dangerous surf, flooding rains, and damaging winds” on Hawaii island.

The high surf prompted the closure of beach parks for safety, affecting areas from Laupahoehoe Beach Park on the Hamakua Coast to Whittington Beach Park on the Kau Coast, including Hilo.

The winds mostly created damage in Kohala and the utility lines and telecommunications after trees fell, and the county was still dealing with the effects Monday.

“That was probably the greatest impact to which we’re still dealing with right now. HECO has got over 2,000 customers still out of power,” Magno said. “They’ve been working on it since the power started going out on Saturday afternoon.”

He also mentioned that the county is still addressing problems with flooded and impassable roads and had to evacuate a family from their residence in Waiakea-Uka due to rising stream levels behind the house.

The county has relocated the family to a hotel for temporary accommodation.

As the stream level rose, prompting the evacuation, officials are uncertain about the extent of the property damage the rising water may have caused to the house.

“At this point I think people did a really good job — there were minimal calls for rescue or emergency support, so it seems like people took care of themselves,” Magno said. “But for now the people that are without power, the county is opening shelter facilities that people can come to power up their equipment and stay if they need to. Until the power is back, we’re going to support the communities in the Puna, Keaau and Pahoa areas, as long as the power is down.”

He said that as two more tropical cyclones approach the islands, the county will do everything possible to ensure the community remains safe and has what it needs.